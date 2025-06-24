U.S. 50 Stateline Repaving Project: Lane reductions in Stateline June 29-July 1

STATELINE, Nev. – Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time for overnight lane reductions June 29-July 1 on the U.S. 50 South Lake Tahoe Stateline casino corridor as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation highway repaving project.

When complete in 2026, the two-year project which launched in April 2025 will have resurfaced and improved U.S. 50 from the Spooner Summit to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

In early June, crews paved the base layer of the new highway surface in Stateline casino corridor. Crews will return June 29-July 1 to place the final layer of paving and temporary striping in the area.

NEWDAYTIME LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 8 p.m.-8 a.m. nightly June 29 through the morning of July 1 between the Nevada-California state line and Lake Parkway.

Work zone lane closures will routinely shift through the area as crews place final paving. Motorists are reminded to plan extra travel time and drive attentively and slowly through the changing lane configurations.

Access to businesses will be continuously maintained, but certain side streets and driveways will temporarily be impacted as paving takes place.

Drivers should leave extra travel time to drive through the work zone. When possible, detours around the work zone are recommended.

Drivers will also see future lane reductions in the area for utility and traffic signal work, as well as final roadway striping.

NO LANE CLOSURES FOR HOLIDAY AND SPECIAL EVENTS

No lane closures or road work will take place July 3-13 for the Fourth of July holiday and American Century Championship. Lane reductions for road work will resume at 9 p.m. July 13.

Construction paving U.S. 50 Tahoe right after the marathon paving in early June 2025. Provided / NDOT

CONTINUING WEEKDAY OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES

Motorists should anticipate the following traffic changes through October 2025, and again April through October 2026:

Single lane closures will take place Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at noon on sections of U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

A minimum of one lane in each direction will stay open at all times.

Speeds will be reduced to 35mph through work zones

While access to businesses and residences will be continuously maintained in most areas, certain side streets and driveways will temporarily be impacted as roadway excavation takes place in the immediate area. Steel plates and earthwork will then be used after excavation to reestablish side street access

Drivers can anticipate moderate travel delays through the work zone

Lane reductions will not take place during major holidays or special events

Construction schedule is weather permitting and subject to change

Intermittent sidewalk closures will take place in the casino corridor, with pedestrian access remaining available

The two-year project will resurface just over 13 miles of U.S. 50 from the Spooner Summit Trailhead near the U.S. 50/State Route 28 intersection to the Nevada/California border at Stateline.

Three inches of aging roadway surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt.

Between Spooner Summit and Glenbrook, two double yellow lines in the median will create a two-foot separation between traffic directions to reduce potential head-on crashes and enhance safety.

To also help reduce cross-over crashes, centerline rumble strips will be placed between Spooner Summit and Glenbrook and other select areas to help alert and keep drivers in their lane.

Certain sections of roadside guardrail will also be replaced or upgraded to concrete barrier rail.

Existing asphalt curbs will be replaced with concrete curbing to better withstand winter snow removal activities.

Drainage improvements will reduce roadway water ponding.

A fiber optic trunk line will also be installed to expand NDOT’s communications network, connect intelligent transportation systems, and provide a pathway for other communications services.

The resurfacing will not reduce the number of highway lanes and will not include major turn lane or intersection reconfigurations.

Many sections of highway haven’t been fully resurfaced since 2007. The resurfacing will provide a smoother, safer drive for the approximately 26,000 drivers who travel the busy stretch of highway daily.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram for updates from across the state.