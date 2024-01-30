U.S. 50 truck escape ramp closing for maintenance

One of two truck escape ramps on eastbound Highway 50 in Carson City will close for two months of maintenance starting Monday.

The truck escape ramp near Golf Club Drive between Lake Tahoe and Carson City, will be closed through early March for maintenance. An additional neighboring truck escape ramp located near the junction of highways 50 and 395 will remain available.

Drivers can also anticipate shoulder closures and periodic single lane closures on eastbound Highway 50 near Golf Club Drive weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., through early March. The lane closures will allow haul trucks to safely enter and exit the truck ramp for maintenance.

This type of truck ramp uses specialty-sized, rounded gravel to slow runaway vehicles. The gravel within the truck bed will be removed and thoroughly cleaned to remove salt and sand which has accumulated over the years.

The truck escape ramp is one of multiple escape ramps across Nevada. The ramps are located adjacent to steep downgrades for out-of-control vehicles to slow and stop away from other vehicles more safely. Any vehicle experiencing braking problems can use a truck ramp.

Avoid Needing a Truck Escape Ramp

Have your vehicle serviced and maintained regularly.

Use provided brake check areas located near mountain summits and tops of steep grades to verify that your equipment and vehicle is in proper working condition.

Be familiar with the road and grades and load your vehicle accordingly.

Operate your vehicle on downgrades using recommended gears and speeds to help avoid excessive brake temperatures.

If You Must Use a Truck Escape Ramp

Use a truck escape ramp if you are having difficulty slowing your vehicle or experience brake loss.

Enter the gravel bed in line with the ramp and as close to center as possible.

Contact Nevada DOT after you have used a Nevada truck escape ramp.

Contact a tow truck company after you have used a truck escape ramp to remove your vehicle from the gravel bed, and have any faulty vehicle brakes repaired before driving again.

Don’ts of Using a Truck Escape Ramp

Do not avoid using a truck escape ramp for fear of possible damage to your vehicle. Damage to vehicles from gravel beds is negligible compared to the potential damage caused by not using a truck escape ramp.

Do not try and drive out of the gravel bed yourself. Trying to drive out may only cause further damage to your vehicle.

Do not wait in your vehicle while it is in the truck ramp.

Do not use the truck escape ramp paved entry as a rest stop or parking area. Runaway vehicles are traveling at very high speeds and have limited ability to avoid parked vehicles in their path.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.