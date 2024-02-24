YOUR AD HERE »

U.S. athlete River Radamus takes third after Giant Slalom race one

Zoe Meyer
  

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The first Giant Slalom race of the day at Palisades Stifel World Cup has concluded.

Marco Odermatt (bib number 2) from Switzerland leads the pack, clocking in at 1:06.48.

Sierra Sun / Laney Griffo

Henrik Kristofferson (bib number 5) from Norway followed closely behind in second place at 1:06.63.

Sierra Sun / Laney Griffo

River Radamus (bib number 10) from the US sits in third place, posting a time of 1:07.26.

Sierra Sun / Hannah Pence

A second Giant Slalom race is still to come at 1 p.m.

Three competitors did not finish; Giovanni Borsotti (ITA) and Tomas Birkner de Miguel (ARG) who both missed gates and Brian McLaughlin (US) who crashed early on in his run

You can get a list of complete results at the FIS app.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.

