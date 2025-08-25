U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree announces tree lighter contest 

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony, and the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation invite all Nevada fourth-grade students to enter an essay contest for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this holiday season in Washington, D.C.

For the first time, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, the “People’s Tree”, will come from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the State of Nevada. The selected youth tree lighter will be invited to read their winning essay alongside the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives during the official tree lighting ceremony this December.

“The 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be Nevada’s gift to the nation, offering the perfect opportunity to highlight the theme, Starry Skies to Neon Lights: Spirit of the Silver State,” said Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield. “We hope this essay contest inspires students to learn more about Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.”

Essay details:

Open to all fourth-grade students, including homeschooled students, who are residents of Nevada.

No more than 350 words

Topic: What would you like the country to know about Nevada’s national forest and public lands?

All essays must be handwritten and signed by the student. Essays should be creative and original. An AI detector may be used to filter submissions.

Submission must include student’s full name, parent or guardian’s name, contact phone number and email, and school name and location.

All submissions must be accompanied by a video/photo consent form available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd559644.pdf for use of the product and media consent. All participants may be recognized by the Forest Service.

for use of the product and media consent. All participants may be recognized by the Forest Service. Essays are due Monday, September 15. Winner will be notified in early October.

Mail both documents to:

Denise Beronio, Administrator

Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

901 South Stewart Street, Suite 5001

Carson City, NV 89701

Or email a scanned photo of the handwritten essay and consent form (https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd559644.pdf ) to dberonio@ndor.nv.gov .

Both attachments must be included to be considered complete.

“This is such a historical moment for the state of Nevada,” said Denise Beronio, Administrator for the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation. “All the project partners can highlight the shared stewardship between state and federal agencies through the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree venture. Not only are we sharing this collaboration with every resident of the Silver State, but we are also elevating the diversity of our vast landscapes and outdoor recreation through 10,000 ornaments created for the majestic Christmas tree!”

Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony, chair of the Nevada Advisory Board on Outdoor Recreation, will select the winning essay.

“This is a unique opportunity for one of Nevada’s fourth graders to represent our great state on a national stage,” he said. “Nevada is home to some of the most stunning public lands in the country, and I’m proud that one of our young students will help share that story with the nation as they light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.”

Society of American Foresters, the Forest Service’s primary partner for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree project, is working with sponsors to host the winner and three family members, one of whom must be a parent or guardian, in Washington, D.C., for the tree lighting festivities in December.

Families and individuals can also make and contribute ornaments to meet the goal of 10,000 by September 15. For information on hosting an ornament-making event, contact Courtney Ghiglieri, courtney.ghiglieri@usda.gov . Learn more at https://www.uscapitolchristmastree.com/make-an-ornament/ .