UC Davis Aggies debut Tahoe blue uniforms in partnership with TERC

DAVIS, Calif. – Tahoe blue took over the UC Davis Aggies’ home stadium as the football team donned uniforms paying tribute to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center at their game against Weber State on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The aqua blue debut of the co-branded jerseys initiates the athletic department’s initiative to raise awareness around UC Davis research units.

With Tahoe’s outline adorning helmets and shoulder pads—the Aggie’s CA cradled in the center—the partnership logo represents TERC’s breakthrough research across the lake to restore lake quality and steward forest health.

Samuel Gbatu Jr, wide receiver and Rex Conners, defensive back, wear the new uniforms. Provided / UC Davis TERC

“This partnership brings together two UC Davis organizations with cultures of dedication and excellence,” TERC Director Stephanie Hampton said. “We are so excited for our work at Lake Tahoe and beyond to be highlighted on a national stage by our outstanding student-athletes.”

The co-branded jerseys were featured on ESPN’s Gear Up segment during the game day broadcast. The segment was partially shot in Lake Tahoe, utilizing TERC’s research boats with the help of wide receiver, Samuel Gbatu Jr and also featuring defensive back, Rex Conners.

Wide Receiver, Samuel Gbatu Jr on a TERC boat during the filming of the ESPN Gear Up segment. Provided / UC Davis TERC

Beyond the uniform, the partnership has created opportunities for students to visit the Tahoe facilities for on-site learning and team retreats.

The aqua blue not only pops against the green field, but perhaps also brought luck at the debut. The Aggies beat Weber State in style, 34-12.

Fans can take home their own Tahoe-Aggie merch through the Aggie Sideline Store .