UC Davis TERC to host speaker series events on snowpack, tree mortality

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will be holding two speaker series events at the Tahoe Center for Environmental Sciences in Incline Village. The first will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, and will cover the changing snowpack, hazards, and backcountry safety.

The talk will be given by UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz, and is $10 for guests and free for students and education staff.

Registration is required and can be done at tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/changing-snowpack-hazards-and-backcountry-safety .

The second talk is a part of the Winter Science Speaker Series and is titled, “True fir mortality” canaries of mixed-conifer forests.” The presentation will cover why trees are dying at an alarming rate in the region and will be led by U.S. Forest Service’s Beverly Bullion.

The presentation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and tickets are $10 for guests and free for students and staff. To register, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/forest-mortality .