Understanding aesthetic surgery

Throughout life, we see many changes to our physical form. Be it age, injury, or disease, we collect marks and the shape of our bodies change. No matter where you are or what changes have taken place, it signifies a natural and beautiful story. For some, those marks and changes affect confidence and appearance, and it can influence how an individual feels about himself or herself and it dictates how one interacts with the world around them.

Individuals may elect to have aesthetic procedures that enhance and reshape structures of the body to supplement their features and improve self-esteem. In some cases, aesthetic procedures can even provide better body function from congenital (from birth) or acquired deformities.

Aesthetic surgery can be performed on any part of the face and body. The most common aesthetic surgeries include:

Breast shaping

Breasts stretch and retract over time, which can lead to a deflated appearance. These changes can be addressed in several ways. A breast augmentation utilizes an implant to help restore the volume of the breast. And a mastopexy, or breast lift, can be used to reposition the nipple to create more balance. Additional procedures may be performed, depending upon the need of the patient.

Facial contouring

It’s possible to unravel the effects of time and achieve a more youthful appearance in the facial structure. Procedures such as face lift, brow lift, neck lift, implants of the chin and cheek, and rhinoplasty (reshaping the nose) can be performed to match your aesthetic goals. In addition, eyelid lift and ear pinning or rejuvenated earlobes are highly advantageous for those whose eyelids are affecting their vision or whose earlobes are shaped or scarred in such a way that makes them unable to wear earrings.

Body contouring

While body shaping can be achieved through diet and exercise, some may elect body-contouring surgery to progress toward those goals. Procedures can be performed on any part of the body.

For example, excess skin/ abdominal tissue or weakness in lower abdominal muscles can be addressed with an abdominoplasty, often called a “tummy tuck.” During this procedure, the abdominal muscles are united at the midline, and excess skin is removed that may have developed stretch marks from below the belly button area.

Liposuction is another common body-contouring procedure, often performed on the abdomen, thighs, and hips to smooth a person’s silhouette. An entire body lift can remove excess fat and skin from the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, groin, arms, hips, breasts, and any other body part. If multiple areas are to be addressed, these procedures are often staged for the safety of the patient.

Surgery is not the only solution for amplifying a person’s image. Non-surgical treatments, including skincare routines, lifestyle changes, and minimally-invasive procedures like botox and Clear & Brilliant Laser treatment can work together to soften and prevent signs of aging and enhance your natural beauty.

Aesthetic surgery can offer life-changing benefits for those looking to change the form or function of their body. Talk with a plastic and reconstructive surgeon about your specific concerns, goals, and desired outcomes to develop a treatment plan that’s right for you.

Dr. Kathleen A. Holoyda is a board-certified plastic surgeon who joined Barton to offer plastic and reconstructive surgery services to the Lake Tahoe region. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit BartonHealth.org.