Unity at the Lake celebrates 30 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Unity at the Lake, a South Lake Tahoe nondenominational spiritual center, is celebrating 30 years of community this year and Rev. Dr. Stew Bittman and Rev. Hillary Bittman have returned to serve as spiritual leaders. The Bittmans have a long history with UATL first serving as the spiritual leaders in 2007. (https://unityatthelake.org/ )

“We’re back! And we’re tremendously excited about once again being part of this amazing community. It has been heart-warming to see how lovingly and powerfully UATL has been nurtured these past 5 years. We are grateful to the current Council of Trustees and to everyone who has contributed to that nurturing and to the strong foundation that now exists for the center’s future.” The Bittmans said. “Our hope and vision are to contribute by providing spiritual leadership, vision and support. We’ll be there to inspire and uplift, to remind everyone of their strengths and the beauty within them, to help liaise with the rest of the Tahoe community and help revitalize the spiritual action that has always been a hallmark of Unity at the Lake’s activities.”

Rev. Dr. Stew Bittman and Rev. Hillary Bittman return to serve as spiritual leaders at Unity At The Lake, South Lake Tahoe. Provided

UATL is a member of Unity Worldwide Ministries (UWM), which is comprised of approximately 915 member ministries and satellite ministries in North America; and approximately 65 international ministries informally affiliated with UWM. Each ministry is under the leadership of a licensed or ordained Unity minister or authorized spiritual leader. The emphasis in Unity organizations is on spiritual activities, worship services, healing meetings, prayer groups, counseling, study classes, and youth development, including Sunday school and programs for young people of all ages.

The Bittmans are published authors, international public speakers, workshop leaders, healers, and life coaches. Stew and Hillary operated Safe Haven Chiropractic, a healing center in South Lake Tahoe based on donations only, for 24 years. The Bittmans are also licensed Unity Teachers and ordained interfaith ministers. They were the spiritual leaders at Unity at the Lake for 12 years until they retired in 2019.

After retiring, Stew and Hillary focused on coaching and on teaching workshops, especially in Europe. Their workshop, “Living from the Heart,” has inspired people in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Hillary became a certified HeartMath “Resilience Mentor” in 2022.

As leaders, Stew will speak twice a month at the church’s Sunday celebration, and Hillary will offer spiritual life skills classes, workshops, prayer, and spiritual counselling in UATL’s space and on Zoom. They will also support the Unity’s Council of Trustees at meetings, member training, and the prayer chaplain training as needed. The remaining monthly Sunday celebrations will include guest speakers and musicians. The Sunday celebration is available in person or on Zoom at 10 a.m.

The UATL began in the living room of longtime South Lake Tahoe residents Karen and Brooks Martin before holding its first official meeting on Sept. 4, 1994, at the South Lake Tahoe Senior Center. The present-day home is located at 870 Emerald Bay Road, Plaza 89, Suites 205-208. The center offers a 100-seat venue for nondenominational weddings, memorials and celebrations of life, spiritual baptisms, and other celebrations.