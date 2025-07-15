University of Nevada, Reno School of Music and Classical Tahoe launch new Chamber Connections residency

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – In partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno School of Music, Classical Tahoe presents Chamber Connections, an immersive residency for music students from the University of Nevada, Reno. Held from July 25 – 27, 2025, this residency is designed to elevate performance through direct collaboration with Classical Tahoe’s world-class musicians.

Over the course of three days, 14 students from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Music within the College of Liberal Arts will attend Classical Tahoe Festival concerts and participate in masterclasses led by Classical Tahoe musicians. Students will also have the opportunity to perform side-by-side with three faculty members from the University and twelve Classical Tahoe musicians, professionals from some of the nation’s top orchestras. This unique opportunity offers students invaluable feedback and guidance from Classical Tahoe’s seasoned professionals. In addition to this unique mentorship opportunity, students will attend the opening session with Classical Tahoe’s Principal Guest Conductor Eric Jacobsen, rehearsals, and “Beethoven Unbound” and “Music In Motion” concerts in late July.

“Chamber Connections provides a golden opportunity for Classical Tahoe to partner with our host institution: the University of Nevada, Reno,” said Laura Hamilton, Classical Tahoe artistic director. “We see it as a win-win for both organizations, for the professional musicians, advanced students and University of Nevada professors who will be participating. At the side-by-side concert on July 26, we will present three beautiful, interesting, and seldom-performed works for large chamber ensembles.”

“The School of Music is thrilled to partner with Classical Tahoe for this event. Providing world-class educational and performing experiences for students and reaching new audience members in the Reno/Tahoe region will be the centerpiece of Chamber Connections,” said Reed Chamberlin, Director of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Music. “We appreciate the generosity of Classical Tahoe and its benefactors in making this event possible, and look forward to even greater collaborations in the future.”

Chamber Connections culminates in a free public performance on Saturday, July 26, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, held at the mini-Pavilion on the Lou Sardella Student Commons at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. This community concert will feature participating students, University faculty, and Classical Tahoe musicians performing together.



The concert includes selections from:

● Joachim Raff: Sinfonietta, Op. 188 for Double Woodwind Quintet

● Michael Kamen: Dectet for Brass

● Max Bruch: String Octet in B-Flat Major, Op. posth.

Chamber Connections Participants

Classical Tahoe Musicians

Erik Gratton, flute

Victoria Chung, oboe

Dan Gilbert, clarinet & masterclass instructor

Whitney Crockett, bassoon

Thomas Jostlein, horn & masterclass instructor

Anne Scharer, horn

Adam Luftman, trumpet

Guy Piddington, trumpet

Gennady Filimonov, violin

Simon James, violin (masterclass instructor only)

Daniel Khalikov, violin

Maggie Snyder, viola

Ha Young Jung, bass

University of Nevada, Reno School of Music Faculty & Students

Reed Chamberlin, conductor, faculty

Jim Albrecht, trombone, faculty

Russ Dickman, tuba, faculty

Axel Washington, flute

Troy Le, oboe

Preston Kim, clarinet

Emma Marinelli, bassoon

Charlotte Drury, horn

Hope Moebes, horn

Dennis Doiron, trumpet

Cortez Montalbo, trumpet

Aidan Winer, trombone

Charles Ferrel, tuba

Zoe Holt, violin

Christian White, violin

Bijan Tehari, viola (Reno public school graduate)

Milo Nieves, cello

Chamber Connections is made possible through the thoughtful and kind support of Lin Nelson as a reflection of her passion for music and music education.

For more information about the 2025 Classical Tahoe Festival, visit their website at classicaltahoe.org or follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .