‘Unprecedented’ amount of potholes being strategically fixed in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City is strategically repairing an unprecedented amount of potholes due to freeze-thaw cycles from record-breaking precipitation, officials announced Tuesday.

“With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to fill potholes along our city streets,” said Director of Public Works Anush Nejad. “Right now, our focus is the main arterial roadways. While we understand many other streets in the city are impacted, we ask for your patience as we assess all streets and prioritize pothole repairs based on need.”

The City said with further precipitation over the next several months, “we will continue to see additional potholes including some deterioration of ones that have been fixed.”

Pothole repairs done during the winter or colder months are only a temporary fix due to using a cold-mix asphalt. When temperatures increase and the materials are available, the City said it will use a hot-mix asphalt which will extend the pothole repair for up to a year.

Officials advise drivers that due to rough road conditions, to adjust speed accordingly.

“Please take it slow in work zones and give right-of-way to the City’s work crews,” said a news release. “If possible, use an alternate route while work is being done and expect traffic delays during road maintenance. Pothole repairs will continue as weather permits throughout the season.”

