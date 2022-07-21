UNR modeling shows wildfires peaking in 2040s

A burned pickup near the entrance to Turtle Rock Park on July 18, 2021, not long after the Tamarack Fire raged through Alpine County on its way to Nevada.

Provided/Tim Berube/via the RC

Plants use carbon dioxide to grow and as the greenhouse gas increases in the atmosphere over the next two decades, so will fire hazards in the West, a University of Nevada Reno researcher reported.

That increased carbon dioxide is also expected to result in drier weather and faster decomposition, meaning by the 2070s, there will be less vegetation to burn.

“There are so many factors that we need to consider and better understand if we want to predict how the frequency, size and intensity of wildfires will change over time,” said University of Nevada, Reno, researcher Erin Hanan with the University’s Experiment Station and an assistant professor in the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources. “Our two studies looked at how changes in temperature, rainfall, and atmospheric carbon dioxide may interact with and influence plant growth, turnover and decomposition, and how those processes in turn affect fuel loading and fuel moisture in different plant communities, which are two key factors driving wildfire regimes in the West.”

Hanan is coauthor on the two related journal articles about the research.

She is the lead author of the first article, in the “Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems,” that focuses on how plants may decompose, or break down under different climate scenarios, thus affecting the fuel load, or amount of litter on the ground that can burn.

“Many of the decomposition algorithms in models that have come from small experiments and specific locations just aren’t going to be accurate all the time,” Hanan said. “Accumulation of fine fuels and the rate at which those fuels or plant parts break down is highly sensitive to several factors, such as temperature and rainfall. That’s what this research verified. So, unless we get better at estimating fuel load, or accumulation, and decomposition of fine fuels under different climate scenarios, it is going to be very difficult to build accurate models predicting future wildfire regimes.”

Armed with this information, Jianning Ren, a postdoctoral scholar in Hanan’s lab group, set out to examine different future climate scenarios for semi-arid watersheds that more accurately account for the various ways that higher temperatures, changes in moisture and increasing atmospheric CO2 can influence fuel load, fuel moisture and wildfire regimes.

“While decreasing wildfire hazard is potentially good news, this decrease results from ecological and hydrological degradation,” Hanan said.

Ren and Hanan noted that within each of the major plant communities – grasslands, shrubs, forests – results were quite consistent, adding validity to the findings.

“Across the grasslands we modeled, the change in warming didn’t matter nearly as much as the fuel loading,” Ren said. “It was pretty much entirely dependent on fuel loading, which makes sense. The grasslands in this area will always die and dry out. That’s their cycle. For the grasslands, it’s all about how much fuel you have to burn.”

Ren, Hanan and other researchers integrated climate data from complex General Circulation Models, with data from a representative semi-arid watershed in central Idaho, Trail Creek, which is characterized by cold, wet winters and warm, dry summers. Elevations in the watershed at 5,775-11,400 feet, create several different plant communities – grasses, shrubs, forests, mixed vegetation, and areas with little vegetation at all.

The article detailing the research, published in Earth’s Future for which Ren is the lead author, contains various detailed graphs modeling probable fire regime outcomes for various plant communities.

Outcomes were highly influenced by these observations:

— Increased plant growth, or fuel loading because plants take in carbon dioxide and convert it to energy for growth.

— Decreased plant growth due to climatic warming because they struggle to grow when the environment becomes too arid.

— Increased plant decomposition rates because materials break down more quickly with heat.

— Drier plants due to increased temperatures

“This is really just a start,” Hanan said. “The further out the predictions get, the less reliable they become, naturally. We are hoping to do more research on decomposition, and to expand the research we did up at Trail Creek to other watersheds, and improve the models, and scale them over larger areas. What we really hope is that all this stimulates more integrated research and modeling and gets people talking. For a long time, the fire community and the biogeochemistry community weren’t necessarily talking. I think that’s starting to change. We’re seeing that it’s really important to think about, talk about, and quantify all these different factors as multidisciplinary teams.”

Funding for these studies was provided by the National Science Foundation under Award Numbers DMS-1520873, DMS-1520847 and DEB-1916658. Other members of the research team include Maureen C. Kennedy, University of Washington, Tacoma; John T. Abatzoglou and Crystal A. Kolden, U.C. Merced; Christina (Naomi) L. Tague, U.C. Santa Barbara; Mingliang Liu and Jennifer C. Adam, Washington State University; Morris C. Johnson, U.S. Forest Service; and Alistair M. S. Smith, University of Idaho.