‘Unsafe for occupancy’: Third South Tahoe grocery store closes

Safeway in Zephyr Cove has been closed.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A third grocery store in the South Tahoe area has been forced to close due to unsafe conditions from continuous stormy weather.

The Safeway on Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove was closed Monday after being marked unsafe for occupancy by the Community Development Building Division of Douglas County.

An employee of Safeway greeted customers Monday as they approached the store to inform them of the closure.

There has not been a collapse, according to the employee, but it has been closed out of an abundance of caution.

The Safeway closure follows both Raley’s in South Lake Tahoe closing this weekend. The Raley’s near Heavenly Village was red tagged and forced to close on Saturday after the roof collapsed.

On Sunday, the Raley’s in Tahoe Valley closed as well as a ‘precaution’ measure while workers removed snow from the roof.

None of the stores has an estimated reopening date.

Lake Tahoe Markets, owned by local residents Jill and Steve Rozier, is prepared to support the community with another grocery closing due to snow loads causing unsafe conditions.

Locals and visitors alike can order “fresh, organic” foods, online, including pantry items.

“We have meat, eggs, pantry items, free delivery,” Jill Rozier said and added that the items are “perhaps fresher than what the grocery stores would provide when open.”