Unseasonably cool temps, breezy for Fourth of July
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A jacket and some patience may be in order for those planning to enjoy Lights on the Lake fireworks show in South Lake Tahoe or Incline Village’s drone SkyShow on Monday evening.
The temperatures will be cool after the sun goes down and the National Weather Service says wind gusts may linger a bit leading to possible delays for some fireworks shows.
The high temperature on July Fourth will be an unseasonably cool 70, about 10 degrees lower than average, dropping to 41 overnight. A southern wind from 5-15 mph is expected throughout the day.
The service is calling for a similar forecast with temperatures and wind through Wednesday. On Thursday through the weekend, temperatures gradually ramp up with a high of 76, 78 for Friday and low 80s for the weekend.
On this holiday, remember no fireworks are allowed in the Lake Tahoe Basin and fire restrictions are in effect.
Over the past seven years, more than 350 wildfire ignitions were recorded at Lake Tahoe and more than 80% were due to illegal or unattended campfires, according to the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team.
