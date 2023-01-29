Untethered, Cowork Tahoe accepted into League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a thorough application process and leadership vote, Untethered Workspace and Cowork Tahoe , both located on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, have been accepted as the newest members of The League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces.

Besides corporate access to an industry-leading peer group of over 30 coworking brands around the world, membership grants all of their members reciprocal use of LExC coworking spaces in over 40 cities worldwide: 50-plus workspace locations in North America and 30-plus workspace locations throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. These hand-picked spaces represent the best that coworking has to offer.

Effective immediately, Untethered Workspace and Cowork Tahoe members may use a flexible desk at any coworking space in LExC’s network up to five days per space, per year. This benefit is included completely free-of-charge with a current membership.

The network is simple and easy for Untethered and Cowork Tahoe members to use; they simply choose a destination from LExC’s network and then email the management team for instructions on how to book space.

LExC spaces include well respected coworking brands in major cities across the US such as BlankSpaces in the Los Angeles area, Common Desk with locations across Texas, Bespoke in San Francisco, and Downtown Works in San Diego.

“Living in Tahoe has many perks, but many of our members also have to travel for work. Knowing that we can help ensure that our members can seamlessly find extraordinary spaces to work from outside of Tahoe was a huge reason for applying to LExC,” said Jamie Orr, co-founder of Untethered and of Cowork Tahoe.

In addition to the reciprocal use of workspace through the LExC network of coworking spaces, there are other benefits to being a member of a LExC space. Access to benefits is a big challenge for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and independent professionals. All members of Untethered or Cowork Tahoe can now take advantage of a large-scale partnership with one of the top HR providers in the nation while saving up to 50% on access to benefits like healthcare and workers’ comp.

TriNet is already helping thousands of coworking space members with their company benefits, and, whether you’re a one person start-up or a company of 600, TriNet provides solutions so that you can focus on your business.

Untethered is located in Round Hill Mall in Zephyr Cove and Cowork Tahoe is in South Lake Tahoe.

Learn more at lexc.co or by emailing jamie@untethered.space .