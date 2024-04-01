Untethered Workspace continues community playground fundraising efforts with $25k match donation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Untethered Workspace has graciously decided to match up to $25,000 in donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe through the end of May. Raised funds will benefit the Club’s community playground campaign, “Let the Kids Play!”.

Untethered Workspace has been a continued supporter of the Club for many years. This is their second year implementing a match donation around the annual Bright Futures Awards Ceremony. The ceremony is a celebration of the Club’s members, partners, donors, and community. This year’s ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 1st for invited guests.

“We are delighted that once again Untethered is partnering with our Bright Futures Awards ceremony to offer a matching donation to the Club,” said Jude Wood, Executive Director of BGCLT. “This year, we will be putting all monies raised towards the renovation of the Al Tahoe playground. The new playground will provide a safe, fun, exciting and inclusive experience for all children in our community.”

The Club’s community playground campaign is extremely close to reaching its goal of $450,000. The match donation will assist in the fundraising efforts as the Club is eager to start the build. To double your impact and learn more, visit our website, bgclt.org/let-the-kids-play .

Untethered Workspace, located in Round Hill, is a coworking space on the south shore of Lake Tahoe. By opening in 2021, it became the first of its kind in Douglas County, Nevada. Founded by Chet and Trevor Pipkin along with David and Jamie Orr, Untethered provides not only an amazing professional workspace, but a hub for entrepreneurs and the local community.