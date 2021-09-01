Updated damage structure map shows Phillips ravaged by Caldor

A



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The small community of Phillips along U.S. Highway 50 has been ravaged by the Caldor Fire.

An updated Caldor Fire Structure Status map shows more than 60 homes have been incinerated, including a structure at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Photographs from damage assessment teams show chimneys are all that remains of some homes while others are a pile of rubble.

The map can be viewed here .