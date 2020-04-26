Updates on Barton’s COVID-19 Response Fund (Opinion)

Chris Kiser

I want to share my sincere gratitude to the community members of Lake Tahoe.

Just over a month ago, the Barton Foundation launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to help our local residents impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Thanks to the generous donations from community members, to date we have provided financial assistance to over 200 families, first responders and frontline healthcare workers.

During this challenging time, one common request from grant applicants is the need for food.

The Barton Foundation and its Board of Trustees want to take an additional step to help address food insecurity in our community; we’re organizing a food drive to help Christmas Cheer replenish their food supply.

Beginning Monday, April 27, non-perishable food items may be dropped off at thefoundation’s collection site, located at 2092 Lake Tahoe Blvd., between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Barton Foundation will deliver the donated food items to Christmas Cheer who will then distribute them to community members in need.

The challenges and hardships from the coronavirus crisis are on-going. The Barton Foundation continues to accept donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund in order to address the lingering food insecurity issues of those in our community who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Barton Health’s Board of Directors understands the importance of supporting food insecurity, and has increased matching funds from Barton Health to $150,000. In hopes of inspiring continued philanthropy in our community, members of both Barton Health’s Board of Directors and the foundation’s Board of Trustees have generously contributed to this fund.

Thank you to all who have helped Barton Health’s and Barton Foundation’s efforts to support community members and healthcare workers affected by the coronavirus. This includes everyone who donated handsewn masks as well as other personal protective equipment, along with the many donors who contributed to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

More information about the COVID-19 Response Fund and the grant application process is available at bartonhealth.org/foundation, or you may call me directly at 530-543-5612.

Chris Kiser is the Executive Director of the Barton Foundation.