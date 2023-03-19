UPS, AVK America plan to expand in Douglas County

United Parcel Service plans to build a new 168,000-square foot building in Douglas County, according to the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

On Thursday, the office announced UPS and AVK America plan to expand in the county.

The UPS expansion is projected to create 15 jobs over the first two years it’s in operation after it was approved for $965,509 in tax abatements.

“This expansion will improve the region’s connectivity within UPS’s worldwide package and distribution network and better align it with UPS’s other activities,” state officials said.

Workers will earn an average of $34.96 an hour.

“This company will make $19,650,969 in capital equipment investment within the first two years of operation and generate $4,200,497 in new tax revenues over the 10-year abatement period,” officials said.

The Record-Courier has reached out to both companies and the state for more information about where they plan to build.

AVK Elastomer Technology plans to build a new 36,400-square-foot high-tech manufacturing plant in Douglas County.

“This company produces rubber sealing components for valves, pumps and various fittings that are used in the water, food, energy, healthcare, and chemical industries globally,” officials said. “It was approved for $377,603 in tax abatements.

Over the first two years of operation, AVK projects it will create a dozen jobs with an average weighted hourly wage of $28.42. That number will double in five years.

This company will make $4,005,000 in capital equipment investment within the first two years of operation and generate $5,161,561 in new tax revenues over the 10-year abatement period.

“The investment these companies are making is another indication of a strong and diversifying economy in Northern Nevada,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Since the beginning of my term, Nevada has issued five abatements that will create 3,134 jobs over five years. These companies are making $3.7 billion in capital investments and will generate $789 million in new tax revenues over the 10-year abatement period.”