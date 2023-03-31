Update: One lane open on US-50 after crash at Zephyr Cove
Update 9:45 a.m.: One lane has been reopened on U.S. Highway 50 after a vehicle collision caused temporary closure.
Original post
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Traffic is stacking up Friday morning on U.S. Highway 50 due to a crash that has closed the road in both directions.
According to nvroads.com, the crash is near Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.