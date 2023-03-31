Update: One lane open on US-50 after crash at Zephyr Cove

A crash on U.S. Highway 50 Friday morning closed the road in both directions.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update 9:45 a.m.: One lane has been reopened on U.S. Highway 50 after a vehicle collision caused temporary closure.

Original post

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Traffic is stacking up Friday morning on U.S. Highway 50 due to a crash that has closed the road in both directions.

According to nvroads.com , the crash is near Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove.