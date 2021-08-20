US 50 closed due to high winds expected to impact Caldor Fire

California Highway Patrol is stopping traffic and turning around motorists due to the highway closure. (Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — U.S. Highway 50 is closing Friday at 4:30 p.m. due to high winds expected to impact the Caldor Fire, authorities said.

UPDATE: Closure of Highway 50 between Sly Park Road and the 50/89 roundabout in Meyers has been pushed back to 4:30 today. #CaldorFire @CHPPlacerville @CHPSouthLake https://t.co/UXXb7mS8Yu — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 20, 2021

While there is no fire threat to South Lake Tahoe at this time, the highway will be closed from the roundabout in Meyers south to Sly Park Road.

There is no estimated time of reopening due to the unpredictability of how strong winds will impact the fire this weekend, said a social media post from Caltrans.

California Highway Patrol were turning around many motorists shortly after the closure.

Mandatory evacuations are in place between Sly Park and Strawberry.

Local residents on South and North Upper Truckee roads still have access through the closure.

Motorists must use alternate routes.