Update: US 50 closed due to rockslide; Snow day for Incline, LTUSD; Thousands without power

A rockslide Sunday evening has led to closure of U.S. Highway 50. Provided



Update 7:30 a.m. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District has changed its decision from earlier this morning and has closed all schools on Monday.

In a post on its website , the district said one or more schools are without power, for the safety of our students, all schools will be closed.

Update 7:20 a.m. — A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in South Lake Tahoe and along the West Shore.

According to the Liberty Utilities outage map , due to 15 separate incidents, 4,441 customers are without power in El Dorado County and another 752 are without power in Placer County.

For the majority of customers, the estimated time of restoration is about 9:30 a.m.

Power has been restored to most in Incline Village and about 230 remain without power, according to the NV energy outage map .

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — U.S. Highway 50 is closed Monday morning while Caltrans works on clearing a rockslide that happened Sunday evening on Echo Summit.

The boulders “need to be blasted” to clear the road Caltrans said on social media and estimated that the highway should be reopening at any time. The road is closed from the roundabout at Meyers to Twin Bridges, according to nvroads.com .

UPDATE: Boulders will need to be blasted to clear the roadway on Highway 50 over Echo Summit. One-way traffic control for several hours to clear the roadway. ETO is 4 hours for full opening. pic.twitter.com/RwQeW0XF6J — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 25, 2021

The California Highway Patrol said it received numerous calls about rock fall on California State Route 89 in the Emerald Bay area.

The heavy rains at Lake Tahoe have turned to snow overnight and the heavy, wet snow is stacking up, especially on the North Shore where more snow is forecast.

All classes at Incline Village schools have been canceled Monday due to inclement weather, the Washoe County School District said.

All schools are open Monday in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. Buses will be running with chains on, the district said.

A power outage is affecting more than 1,000 customers in Incline Village, according to the NV energy outage map .

There are also more than 500 customers reporting outages near Glenbrook.

Chain controls are in effect from Stateline over Kingsbury Grade (Nevada State Route 207), Spooner Summit (US 50) through Nevada State Route 28 to Incline Village.

No chains are required in South Lake Tahoe to Meyers.

From South Lake Tahoe along the West Shore, chains are required from Camp Richardson to Tahoma.

The winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect through 11 p.m. Monday.

The service said 4-9 inches could accumulate at lake level Monday morning with 12-18 inches expected for Spooner Summit and up to 2 feet on Mount Rose Summit (NV-431). Several feet of snow are forecast on the highest peaks.

The snow could mix with, or change back to, rain at times in the afternoon. The worst conditions will be through Monday morning where snowfall rates could range between 2-3 inches per hour.

A slight chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday before the storm moves out and sunny to partly cloudy skies take over for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s.