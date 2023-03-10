Update: Traffic released on US-50 after closing for avalanche control

Update: 9:55 a.m.: U.S. Highway 50 has been reopened after Caltrans performed avalanche control.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — U.S. Highway 50 has closed at about 9:20 a.m. due to avalanche control on Echo Summit.

Caltrans said the closure is from Twin Bridges to Meyers and there is no estimated time of reopening.

#TrafficAlert US-50 closed to traffic in both directions Twin Bridges to Meyers due to avalanche control. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 10, 2023

Nevada State Route 431/Mount rose Highway is also closed due to snow. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe had already planned to be closed on Friday due to inclement weather.

California State Route 89 is closed in both directions at Emerald Bay due to avalanche danger.