Update: Traffic released on US-50 after closing for avalanche control
Update: 9:55 a.m.: U.S. Highway 50 has been reopened after Caltrans performed avalanche control.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — U.S. Highway 50 has closed at about 9:20 a.m. due to avalanche control on Echo Summit.
Caltrans said the closure is from Twin Bridges to Meyers and there is no estimated time of reopening.
Nevada State Route 431/Mount rose Highway is also closed due to snow. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe had already planned to be closed on Friday due to inclement weather.
California State Route 89 is closed in both directions at Emerald Bay due to avalanche danger.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.