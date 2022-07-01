US 50 eastbound open after big rig ignites vegetation fire near Kyburz (Update)
Update
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Caltrans is reporting the eastbound U.S. Highway 50 lane has reopened to traffic.
The agency said it will be setting up one-way traffic control soon to get westbound traffic flowing as well.
Original post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Travelers streaming into South Lake Tahoe will have to find alternate routes or wait for U.S. Highway 50 to be cleared due to a big rig, vegetation fire.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the highway is closed in both directions just east of Kyburz. As of 12:15 p.m. the road remains closed.
Crews are on scene and officials are advising travelers to use alternate routes.
There is no estimated time for the highway to be reopened.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.