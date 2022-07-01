US 50 eastbound open after big rig ignites vegetation fire near Kyburz (Update)

A big rig fire that spread to vegetation has closed US 50 in both directions.

Provided/CHP

Update

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Caltrans is reporting the eastbound U.S. Highway 50 lane has reopened to traffic.

The agency said it will be setting up one-way traffic control soon to get westbound traffic flowing as well.

The eastbound 50 lane has reopened to traffic. We will be setting up one-way traffic control soon to get WB traffic through as well. https://t.co/MuyYTYsYW8 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 1, 2022

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Travelers streaming into South Lake Tahoe will have to find alternate routes or wait for U.S. Highway 50 to be cleared due to a big rig, vegetation fire.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the highway is closed in both directions just east of Kyburz. As of 12:15 p.m. the road remains closed.

Crews are on scene and officials are advising travelers to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time for the highway to be reopened.