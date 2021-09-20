US 50 open to residents, property owners with pass; Full reopening Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The reopening of U.S. Highway 50 starts 8 a.m. today for residents and property owners in preparation for its full opening 8 a.m. Tuesday.

CalTrans Spokeswoman Angela DaPrato announced the opening on Sunday evening.

Residents and property owners are only allowed through 8 a.m. today, while the main route between South Lake Tahoe over the Sierra will continue to be closed to the general public.

The highway will also be open for commercial transportation of goods and services.

Residents with property along the corridor will have to obtain a pass from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release issued Sunday night.





“This area is still under an evacuation order and property owners cannot occupy residences,” officials said. “However, this opportunity can be used to examine burned properties, or secure property prior to Highway 50 opening to the public in the very near future.”

That future could be as early as Tuesday morning, fire officials said Sunday evening.

“Many of the structures or properties have tree crews and utility crews cutting down large and dangerous trees and fire crews putting out smoldering hot spots,” fire officials said. “If you show up at your property and there are tree crews, utility crews or fire personnel in the area, make sure they know where you are at all times for your own safety.”

Passes are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in South Lake Tahoe at 1834 Santa Fe Road in Meyers.

Online pass applications can be filled out beforehand via the link: https://arcg.is/0LHeCX .

The fire is at 72% containment and hasn’t burned outside of its perimeter.