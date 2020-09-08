US Census Bureau may have door to door follow ups

The U.S. Census Bureau is informing households they may also receive a follow-up visit to ensure everyone is counted.

So far 64.9% of all households have responded online, by phone or by mail, and another 17.5% have been counted by census takers. In total, over 82.4% of all housing units throughout the nation have been accounted for with one month left.

The Census Bureau daily updates its list of households that have responded. It is possible that a census taker will still visit the address as part of the quality assurance program even if a household has already responded.

The public is encouraged to answer the door and cooperate with census takers as they follow up. Census takers are visiting households where there may be some confusion about the address. If the community’s addresses recently changed or the household responded with an address that does not match the Census Bureau’s address list, census takers will visit to verify the address and collect a response in person.

Households can respond to the 2020 Census through Sept. 30 by going online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by completing and mailing back the questionnaire.