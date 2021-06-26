US Highway 50 reopened after rollover crash near Cave Rock

One of the Lake Tahoe traffic cameras captured the scene of a single vehicle rollover near Cave Rock on Saturday morning. (Provided)



Update 8:10 a.m. — U.S. Highway 50 has been reopened in both directions, according to https://nvroads.com .

Original post

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — U.S. Highway 50 was closed on Saturday morning north of the Cave Rock tunnels at Lake Tahoe for a single vehicle rollover that resulted in the driver being ejected onto the highway.

The injured motorist was breathing but severely injured, according to first responders.

The rollover occurred at around 6:25 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel prepared for a helicopter to land on the highway at Lake Tahoe.

The estimated highway reopening is 8 a.m., according to https://nvroads.com .