US Highway 50 reopened after rollover crash near Cave Rock
Update 8:10 a.m. — U.S. Highway 50 has been reopened in both directions, according to https://nvroads.com.
Original post
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — U.S. Highway 50 was closed on Saturday morning north of the Cave Rock tunnels at Lake Tahoe for a single vehicle rollover that resulted in the driver being ejected onto the highway.
The injured motorist was breathing but severely injured, according to first responders.
The rollover occurred at around 6:25 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Emergency personnel prepared for a helicopter to land on the highway at Lake Tahoe.
The estimated highway reopening is 8 a.m., according to https://nvroads.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User