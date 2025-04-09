USDA funding freeze threatens food security in Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A sudden federal funding freeze has dealt a major blow to Tahoe Food Hub and Sierra Community House, two organizations that provide fresh, locally sourced produce to hundreds of families in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA), a USDA initiative that enabled food banks and pantries to buy produce directly from small farmers, was unexpectedly halted earlier this year, creating uncertainty for food security programs.

“This grant has been a vital resource, allowing us to support both local farmers and the people we serve,” Maddie Rohner, General Manager at Tahoe Food Hub, said.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) is also navigating potential challenges in its school meal program due to funding cuts. While TTUSD does not receive Local Food Purchase Assistance funds directly, it relies on the Tahoe Food Hub for fresh produce. With USDA funding reductions affecting the hub’s operations, TTUSD may face disruptions in its ability to source high-quality local ingredients for student meals.

Another concern is the elimination of the Local Foods in Schools 2025 program, which represents a $660 million cut to nationwide funding. This program was designed to create a more resilient food supply chain by reducing reliance on major food corporations. While TTUSD has benefited from this program in the past, it has not been a primary funding source. However, its removal eliminates a potential avenue for supplemental financial support.

Despite these funding shifts, TTUSD’s meal program remains secure. The federal government has not announced any plans to disband the School Nutrition Program, and California’s Universal Meals for All initiative continues to ensure free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Amber Burke, TTUSD’s Coordinator of District Communications and Parent Engagement, emphasized that the district is staying vigilant in response to these changes. “We are closely monitoring these changes and are working with industry partners to fully understand and address any impacts,” Burke said. “The current landscape is rapidly evolving. We are closely monitoring developments and evaluating true implications before making any program decisions.”

The partnership between Tahoe Food Hub and Sierra Community House has been instrumental in distributing high-quality, locally grown produce to food-insecure families. Before the collaboration, Sierra Community House was spending around $10,000 per month on produce. With the grant in place, they were able to access fresher, more seasonal food at a lower cost, benefiting both local farmers and residents in need.

“Lauren Fisher, Hunger Relief Program Manager at Sierra Community House, underscored the impact: “Each week currently we’re serving about 700 families, and depending on the week, the funding covers around 3,000 pounds of local, seasonal produce. If we were to lose this funding, it would be a challenge to provide the community with the same quality and nutritional value of produce.”

The freeze caught many nonprofits off guard, especially after previous assurances that funding would continue. “The funding was frozen very suddenly without warning,” Rohner said.

Although funding was briefly reinstated, the USDA has officially terminated the 2025 iteration of the LFPA program, originally slated to run through 2027. The decision also affects other local food purchase programs supporting school districts and food banks, threatening not just food access for vulnerable families but also economic stability for small farmers.

“This program offered our farmers a consistent source of income, helping to offset the seasonal dip in sales during the winter months when tourism declines,” Rohner said.

One local farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, is adjusting to the recent USDA funding freeze, a blow to agricultural businesses that came without warning.

“With any situation, you adapt and navigate. Luckily, we had timing on our side. We are at the point of the year where the product will hold in the fields longer than in the summer or fall months,” the farmer said. “So we are picking less and have shifted our focus to other avenues of sales, such as participating in additional farmers markets. But that also comes at a cost—finding staff, additional vehicles, rent, expenses, etc.”

The funding cut has left those most in need struggling. “It is unfortunate this came down the pipeline and was completely unexpected. It’s disheartening that the people that need it the most are the ones suffering.”

Beyond lost revenue, the freeze ended a program that strengthened the bond between farmers and consumers. “This program allowed us to reach people we normally wouldn’t be able to reach. Additionally, there was an educational aspect to it that most individuals wouldn’t have access to, which helped bring the farmer and consumer closer together with a shared understanding of each other’s needs, commitment, and even sacrifice.”

The farmer urged ongoing support for local food sources. “I think it’s important to have local food sources within your community that you can rely on, not only in times of need. I also think it’s important to continue to support those farmers, bakers, and distributors even when programs like this end.”

For now, adaptation is the only option—but uncertainty intensifies for small farms relying on lost support.

The ripple effect of these cuts extends beyond food security. Shannon Falker, Director of Operations and Communications at Sierra Community House, warned of potential funding reductions across multiple nonprofit sectors. “We’re anticipating funding cuts across the organization, not just in hunger relief, but also our programs that support victims of violence.”

While community support has been strong, some have questioned the use of tax dollars for these programs. “That’s been the minority… but we have received some feedback from folks happy that the funding is frozen,” Rohner said.

Nonprofit leaders emphasize that there are multiple ways for the public to support their efforts. Donations and volunteering remain critical, but raising awareness is just as important.

“The wealth and tourism in our region often mask the significant income inequality that exists within our community,” Rohner noted. “The more that people can talk about the need for these kinds of essential services, the better.”

Political advocacy is another tool, with local officials playing a key role in shaping future funding. “Calling your elected officials is so important and it does have an impact,” Falker said.

As nonprofits brace for more funding challenges, those on the front lines of food security remain determined to adapt. But uncertainty looms large.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.