Utility companies at Tahoe warn they may cut power on Sunday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A pair of utility companies may cut off power during this weekend due to high winds forecast for the Lake Tahoe Basin.
NV Energy and Liberty Utilities are advising customers that power may be shut off on Sunday, Sept. 19 to prevent power lines, or debris blowing into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.
Liberty calls it a public safety power shutoff while NV Energy calls it public safety outage management.
“We understand that this is a major inconvenience for our customers, but safety has to be the first priority,” NV Energy said in a statement.
“A PSPS is not imminent at this time, however, customers are encouraged to plan ahead for the possibility of an extended shutoff that could begin 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and last more than 24 hours,” said Liberty in a statement. “Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are strongly encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure necessary alternative power.”
NV Energy’s shutoff would impact approximately 52,000 customers in the following areas: Glenbrook, Kingsbury, Carson-Minden, Incline Village, Roundhill, Red Rock, Cold Springs, Raleigh Heights, Verdi, West Reno, South Reno, Galena, Washoe Valley, Jacks Valley, Gardnerville, Pinenut, Topaz, Virginia City Highlands.
The possible Liberty outage will affect residents along the south and west shores in El Dorado County and a small segment in the city of South Lake Tahoe.
For more information, visit http://www.nvenergy.com/psom or https://libertyutilities.com.
