Utility district extends Tahoe Sierra water main flushing project

STPUD recommends residents not use water while the waterline on their street is being flushed. (Provided / STPUD)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District water main flushing project in the Tahoe Sierra neighborhood has been extended through next week, officials announced on Wednesday.

The district said it is flushing the water mains through Friday, Aug. 20, to ensure high quality drinking water and recommends residents not use water while the waterline on their street is being flushed, as the water may be cloudy or discolored.

District staff will distribute door hangers one to two business days before the work is planned and will knock on doors the day the work will occur.

“So far, the project has been a success,” said Manager of Field Operations Chris Stanley. “We have already flushed most of the water mains east of Sierra Boulevard and will be working on the west side of the neighborhood over the next two weeks.”

The water main flushing project is conducted between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For businesses on Lake Tahoe Boulevard between River Drive and Carson Avenue, flushing will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize impacts.

After the water main on the street has been flushed, the district recommends residents clear their household plumbing by running outdoor hose spigots or unscreened cold water faucets, such as a bathtub, until the water runs clear.

Water may be turned off during construction and the district recommends having at least 5 gallons of water on hand.

Throughout the work, the district will be sampling for turbidity, chlorine, and bacteria to ensure that the water quality is safe for consumption.

For more information, call 530-544-6474.