Utility district to begin sewer easement project in Washoe State Park

STPUD Washoe State Park project map.

Provided/STPUD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District is repairing easement roads in Washoe State Park to improve access to critical sewer infrastructure and jointly benefit recreational users.

The project will occur on the trail south of Amacker Ranch, between the meadow and the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.

Work is planned for Sept. 26 through Oct. 21. Use caution around the work zone and seek alternate trails.

For more information regarding the project, contact South Tahoe Public Utility District at 530-544-6474.