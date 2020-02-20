Two performances of ‘The Vagina Monologues’ will raise money for Live Violence Free

If you go ... What: The Vagina Monologue When: Doors open at 7, show at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22 Where: Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa (55 Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev) Tickets: $25 general admission / $20 for students/seniors Info: vdayslt.brownpapertickets.com.

STATELINE, Nev. — A humorous, dramatic, long-running show returns to Lake Tahoe with hopes of raising thousands of dollars for a good cause.

“The Vagina Monologues” or “V-Day South Lake Tahoe” returns for the 18th year with performances Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, in the MontBleu Convention Center at Stateline, Nev.

The performances will benefit Live Violence Free, a locally-based nonprofit that provides the tools and resources necessary for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence to rebuild, gain independence and thrive.

The goal is to raise $15,000.

“We are excited and thankful to be the benefactor,” said Jessica Albee, spokesperson for LVF. “The Vagina Monologues have been popular throughout the country, but it’s such a popular event here in Tahoe.”

For those unfamiliar with the event, “The Vagina Monologues” debuted Off-Broadway in 1996, launching a movement two years later, V-Day, that seeks to end violence against females.

The cast is made up of a diverse group of community members including students, mothers, daughters, sisters new-to-the-stage and seasoned performers. V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls, by raising funds and awareness.

Productions like this and other V-day benefit events organized by volunteer activists take place around the world, educating millions of people about the reality of violence against females.

The award-winning play is based on V-Day founder/playwright Eve Ensler’s interviews with more than 200 women.

The production celebrates women’s sexuality and strength with humor and grace. Over the last 20 years, through this play and the liberation of this one word, countless women throughout the world have taken control of their bodies and their lives.

The Vagina Monologues ran Off-Broadway for five years in New York and then toured the United States.

What began as one event in New York City in 1998 today includes over 5,800 V-Day events annually.

“The Lake Tahoe community has been awesome,” said show producer Meg Peart, who has either produced or directed the show for the past eight years. “It’s one of the longest running shows around. This is our 18th year and it started 20 years ago.”

Albee and Peart collaborated about how the event could help LVF, maybe fill in areas where the agency can’t help their clients.

“Once women enter LVF we give them the tools to help them succeed, but we can’t pay for everything they might need,” Albee said. “Meg really wants to strengthen that area, to help clients have extra momentum to achieve independence and continue down a positive path.”

“LVF does so much,” Peart said. “It means a lot to partner with them because we know that money is going right back into the community.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. each evening with a silent auction, raffle, beer, and wine, with the performance from 8-10.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors.

More Information can be found on the event’s Facebook page- facebook.com/vdaytahoe, or e-mail to vdaytahoe@gmail.com.

To learn more about VDay and their global campaigns visit http://www.vday.org.