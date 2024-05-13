Vacancy Tax certification expected midweek

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Registrar of Voters released an update to the City Clerk regarding their expected Vacancy Tax Petition certification date. Completion is expected no later than Wednesday.

The county registrar is well within their 30 business days to certify the petition after receiving it on April 24 from the city.

The election staff are verifying signatures, ensuring at least 1,159 are registered City of South Lake Tahoe voters. That’s 10% of registered voters in the city. This is the amount required to place the citizen initiative on the ballot in November.

If provided by Wednesday, this certification will arrive before the certification deadline on June 6.

Proponents turned in 2,471 total signatures to city on April 22 for the measure proposing a multi-thousand dollar tax on homes vacant a majority of the year.