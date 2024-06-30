Vacancy Tax claims that measure is pro-business don’t stand up to basic scrutiny (Opinion)

The proponents of the Vacancy Tax are telling whoppers again, this time somehow trying to tell us that a $34 million tax increase on housing will help small businesses! Nothing could be further from the truth.

There are fundamental flaws claimed in the Vacancy Tax.

1. The proponents rely on a rushed and flawed report that all parties at the June 18 City Meeting – vacancy tax opponents, the Mayor and City Council, city staff, and even vacancy tax supporters – agreed had errors and relied on wild and unsupported assumptions.

2. The proponents cherry-picked the one data point from the flawed report they liked and then used the outer range of that data point to claim the tax will yield 1,500 new residences in South Lake Tahoe with full time occupancy.

3. Next, they falsely assumed, contrary to all common sense, that every retail penny spent by these hypothetical new residents would only be spent in South Tahoe – no Costco/ Target/WalMart runs to Carson City, no buying gas in Nevada, no out of town vacations or business trips, and no Amazon or online shopping.

4. And finally, the study and their analysis falsely assumed that the City could tax almost 7,000 second homeowners to the tune of $34 million per year, and this would magically not reduce their spending at local businesses in South Tahoe when they use their homes.

The claims from the pro-vacancy tax leaders don’t hold up to the most basic of scrutiny. It’s clear the Vacancy Tax is bad for small businesses in South Tahoe, and that’s why every leading South Tahoe business group – the Tahoe Chamber, the South Lake Tahoe Chamber, the South Tahoe Restaurant Association, the South Tahoe Lodging Association, and the South Tahoe Association of REALTORS ®, oppose this flawed and divisive measure.

Steve Teshara, Co-Chair, Stop the South Tahoe Vacancy Tax