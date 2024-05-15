Vacancy tax petition qualifies for November ballot

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The proposed vacancy tax petition is appearing on November’s ballot. The citizen petition passed certification.

City Clerk Susan Blankenship notified City Council of the certification around noon Wednesday, May 15.

The petition needed signatures from 10% (1,159) of registered voters of the City of South Lake Tahoe to proceed to the ballot.

Proponents submitted 2,498 signatures. The El Dorado County Elections Department checked 2,050 of those signatures. They found 1,169 valid and 881 invalid.

At City Council on Tuesday, May 7, councilmembers passed a motion to prepare a report according to elections code on the vacancy tax initiative. The report provides information to voters on the fiscal impacts, effects on land use, availability of housing, and other impacts of the initiative.

The Tribune will provide an in-depth article on other factors Council requested the report cover and their discussion, as well as when the report will be presented.