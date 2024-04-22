Vacancy Tax proponents receive enough signatures to file petition

Proponents of the proposed Vacancy Tax gathering signatures.

Provided / Amelia Richmond

4:00 p.m. update

According to the City of South Lake Tahoe, the 2,471 signatures filed have not been verified as City of South Lake Tahoe voter signatures. The El Dorado County Elections Department will verify the signatures during their certification process.

In order for the initiative to be sufficient for November’s election, proponents need 10% of City of South Lake Tahoe registered voter signatures, around 1,159.

Original story

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. At 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, the proponent of the Residential Vacancy Tax initiative filed their Petition, according to City of South Lake Tahoe Clerk Susan Blankenship.

“The Petition secured 2,471 signatures. The minimum number of signatures needed was 10% or 1,159 to forward to the El Dorado County Elections Department for Certification,” said Blankenship.

A courier will deliver the Petitions to the county Elections Department on Wednesday. The Elections Department has 30 business days to certify the petition as sufficient or insufficient.

The Tribune is waiting to hear whether the signatures have been verified as City of South Lake Tahoe registered voter signatures or whether that is a part of the certification process.

In order for the initiative to go on the ballot, proponents need signatures from 10% of registered City of South Lake Tahoe voters, 1,159 signatures.

Two weeks ago, Locals for Affordable Housing, the non-profit facilitating the petition, announced they had gathered 2,000 signatures, but still needed 350 valid signatures to get the initiative on the ballot.

The proposed Vacancy Tax petition would tax homeowners $3,000 the first year and $6,000 the second year, if their home remains vacant for a majority of a year.