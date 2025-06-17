Vacation home advisors back at work

Members of the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board will meet for the second time in two weeks on June 25 after a two-month hiatus.

Advisors last met June 11, devoting the entire two-hour meeting to a free-flowing discussion of changes prepared for the ordinance in Title 20. The first hour of the meeting was consumed discussing requiring a code of conduct for vacation renters.

Concerns that county commissioners might decide to dissolve the board evaporated at a meeting shortly after they met in April.

Douglas County allows around 600 vacation rentals in Tahoe Township, mostly located in and around Stateline.

On June 11, most of the early debate on the code of conduct focused on smoking and fire pits.

Under a proposal in a draft of the ordinance rental owners and managers would be required to implement and post a set of rules and expectations for renters and guests.

Proposed requirements for the code of conduct include prohibiting renters from “creating unreasonable noise, or disturbances, engaging in disorderly conduct, engaging in lewd or indecent behavior, consuming marijuana or utilizing outdoor fire pits.”

Board member Lauren Romain said her concern was that smoke was the actual issue with marijuana, since there are other ways to consume marijuana.

“This is weirdly specific,” Romain said. “The issue is any kind of smoke.”

Board member Patti Graf said that it seemed like something that would be difficult to enforce.

“We’re almost saying we don’t want you drinking alcohol or smoking a cigar,” she said. “Saying you can’t smoke a cigar on the deck seems like opening a big can of worms.”

Outdoor fire pits are an issue that is regulated by the Tahoe-Douglas Fire District, which requires permits for any burning of firewood or charcoal.

Permits aren’t required for propane fire pits that are United Laboratories listed.

Chairman Keith Byers said it seemed to him that more complaints were generated by the use of hot tubs than fire pits.

Another change is to increase insurance coverage for all tiers of rentals to $1 million. The policy must include Douglas County as an additional interest, but a requirement naming the county is proposed to be removed.

Vacation Home Rental Manager Ernie Strehlow said the county was flooded with people’s homeowner policies.

He said that the county only needs to know if the insurance is cancelled, because that would result in elimination of a permit.

Romain said she wanted to ensure that increasing the policies didn’t end up penalizing occasional renters.

The current attempt to regulate vacation rentals was originally implemented July 15, 2021, though it was challenged in federal court early on by rental owners.

Vacation home rentals have been conducted at Lake Tahoe for decades. Until 2005, Douglas County didn’t have an ordinance governing them but was required to implement one by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The advent of an easy digital means to book rentals prompted a sudden influx of renters and concerns about their behavior in the Tahoe Basin and in tourist locales across the nation.

A petition drive to eliminate vacation home rentals from residentially zoned neighborhoods in Tahoe Township was found insufficient in 2024 and failed to make the ballot.

South Lake Tahoe voters narrowly approved a similar measure in 2018, that was struck down by a judge earlier this year.