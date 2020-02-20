Texas woman hits $1.3 million jackpot at Harveys

Dorothy Boone of Temple, Texas won a $1.34 million jackpot at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Presidents Day.

STATELINE, Nev. — Dorothy Boone of Temple, Texas got a nice surprise during her Presidents’ Day weekend at Lake Tahoe.

She hit the Three Card Poker progressive jackpot at Harveys Lake Tahoe on Monday, Feb. 17 and won $1,340,518.

Boone had been playing for about one hour when she hit the jackpot with a royal flush in spades on the three card poker table. This was the first time Boone had visited Lake Tahoe.

Her reaction when she won was, “Huh… Really?!” She plans to use the money to buy a new house and take her grandkids to Disneyland or Disney World.

