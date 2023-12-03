Vaccination clinic to be held at Incline Village Community Hospital

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village Community Hospital, in collaboration with the Nevada State Immunization and their pharmacy satellite program, will host a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will be held in the IVCH Community Room at 880 Alder Ave., Incline Village.

Vaccines that will be available include the RSV vaccine for 60+ years old, COVID vaccine for 12+ years old, flu, shingles, and TDAP vaccines. A prescription or appointment is not required.

Most insurance is accepted; however, insurance may not cover the full cost. The RSV vaccine is covered by most Medicare Part D plans. Patients are asked to bring an ID and insurance card.

If you have any questions or would like more information about the vaccines offered, please contact your health care provider. For more information about the vaccination clinic, please call (775) 888-4200.