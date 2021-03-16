Vaccination clinic to be held in South Lake Tahoe; Registration starts Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe, in partnership with El Dorado County, will hold a free vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, March 21-22, at the recreation center located at 1180 Rufus Blvd.

Vaccinations are for eligible persons, including those 65 years of age and older or those in the appropriate tier, officials announced Tuesday evening.

To check on eligibility, visit covid19.ca.gov . Vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made starting Wednesday morning only through the county website at https://www.edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/Pages/EDCCOVID-19- clinics.aspx.

Rufus Allen Blvd will be closed to through traffic from Pickett to Lyons Ave during the clinic.

Eligible people with an appointment need to come to the clinic through Lyons Ave.