Vaccinations in process for Barton workers, others must look to county for distribution

Since the development of COVID-19 vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, people and organizations have been working to distribute millions of doses across the nation.

“As we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccination process is evolving quickly, sometimes daily,” said Jake Vinocur, infection control manager for Barton Health, in a press release. “Check with your county’s health department to learn more or to follow the phased vaccination process.”

Following state and county guidance, Barton established a tiered vaccine distribution plan for its workforce.

With California Department of Public Health approval, Barton received 1,090 doses of Pfizer vaccinations to administer to its staff and physicians beginning in December. In January, Barton received an additional allotment of 1,090 doses.

As of Jan. 13, 725 Barton team members have received their first dose and the second doses started in the first week of January. Chief of Staff and Barton Health Medical Director Dr. Kandra Yee said that they are scheduled to complete both doses by early February.

Barton is not scheduled to receive additional doses.

Vaccinations for community members will be scheduled through county public health departments through a tiered process developed by California or Nevada.

El Dorado County

As of Jan.11, El Dorado County has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,900 doses of the Moderna brand.

El Dorado County Public Health, in coordination with CDPH, has implemented a phased approach to county-wide vaccination based on risk and exposure.

On Jan. 13, a press release from CDPH said that in order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk, the state is prioritizing individuals 65 and older to receive the vaccine as demand subsides among health care workers.

Phase specifics, including vaccination eligibility status, can be found on the county public health website. Within Phase 1, employers in critical industries can register with the county to vaccinate their workforce.

Through their employers, employees will receive vaccination clinic information regarding where to go and how to sign up to receive their vaccinations.

Phase 1B is scheduled to begin next and information regarding how eligible individuals based on age should receive their vaccination will be announced by the county public health department.

In an effort to maximize vaccination and avoid wasted doses, the county has a wait list to inoculate people with availability within 30-60 minutes in either Placerville or South Lake Tahoe.

This wait list is now full, but if people submitted information, they may be contacted to fill a spot.

Vaccination clinics are offered by appointment only at county health in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe and select Safeway pharmacies for all categories in Phase 1a tiers 1-3, Phase 1b tier 1 and anyone aged 65 and older regardless of employment status. Be sure to register for one only. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Proof of residency and employment status in the county, and/or age will be required at time of appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine cannot be administered to persons under 16 years of age and the Moderna brand cannot be administered to persons under 18 years of age.

South Lake Tahoe Safeway Pharmacy Clinic is offering Moderna vaccine Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

1. Register for an appointment at any pharmacy of your choosing by clicking on the corresponding link below. There is a unique link for each store.

2. Bring medical/prescription insurance card to the appointment

3. Fill out the Immunization Consent Form and the CDC pre-vaccination screening form before the appointment if possible

Immunization Form: https://tinyurl.com/yxqkk4zc

CDC Form: https://tinyurl.com/y4wf6jrt

El Dorado County COVID-19 Vaccine Phases:





Quad-County region

The Quad-County Public Health Preparedness Program is following state guidelines for vaccinating individuals identified within the Nevada playbook for statewide vaccination. Via Carson City Health and Human Services, vaccinations are currently available for:

Tier 1: Frontline healthcare workers, first responders, frontline workers essential to the COVID-19 response

Tier 2: Education and childcare staff and the Nevada System of Higher Education faculty

On Jan. 13, officals announced anyone 70 years old or older is now eligible to start receiving vaccine.

Similar to El Dorado County, people who meet the criteria for current tiers through their employment will be contacted by their employer regarding how to sign up and where to receive their vaccination.

Eligible individuals are able to sign up for appointments by using this link: https://bit.ly/2XF64Cp.

Individuals are eligible to sign up for any of the “First Dose” events in any location, and there will be two seniors-only events early next week:

– Monday, Jan. 18 at Carson High School

– Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Douglas Community and Senior Center

Individuals must bring a photo ID that shows date of birth and current address. If you don’t have an ID that shows your current address, bring a utility or other bill that proves that they reside in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, or Storey counties.

All events except for those that specify 70 and older are also open to education, childcare, and higher education staff along with any people in the original tier 1 list.

For questions visit Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline at 775-434-1988.