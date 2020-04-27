Vail announces credit, free insurance for pass holders

Skiers at Heavenly Mountain Resort make their way up the mountain on a chair lift.

Provided

LAKE TAHOE — Vail Resorts announced a plan Monday morning to credit pass holders and provide free insurance on future season pass purchases.

Pass holders in 2019-20 will receive a 20% to 80% credit, depending on how much the pass was used, or if it wasn’t used at all.

Vail has also introduced “Epic Coverage” for next year, which will provide cash refunds to pass holders for certain resort closures, including for events like COVID-19, as well as refunds for job loss, illness and other eligible personal events, said a press release.

All spring deadlines have been extended to Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Our pass holders are our most loyal guests and we have spent weeks reading their emails and comments on social media to fully understand their concerns so we could respond thoughtfully and carefully,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer at Vail Resorts. “What became clear is that to address last season, a one-sized-fits-all approach would not work. That is why we are providing our season pass holders credits based on the number of days they were able to use their pass. Additionally, while we are confident we will have a great upcoming ski and ride season, we understand some people may be nervous about committing to a pass now in this current uncertainty. With that in mind, we are redefining pass protection with our new ‘Epic Coverage,’ free for all pass holders, and extending our spring deadlines to Labor Day to give them the time they need. We truly hope this plan honors our pass holders’ loyalty and provides them peace of mind for the future.”

The 20% credit is based on the closures in mid-March that impacted about that much of the core season. The percentage grows higher for pass holders who used their passes less than five times.

The 80% credit is if passes were not used at all.

For pass holders with remaining days on multi-pack passes, up to 80% will be credited toward a pass of equal or greater value next season.

“This may seem complicated, but something simple would not address all the unique situations of our pass holders,” Lynch said in a letter to pass holders. “We will email you personally in the coming weeks to share your specific credit details and your promotion code, which you can use online starting May 13. If you renew your pass prior to receiving your promotion code, we will retroactively provide the credit value back to you.”

The Epic Coverage is free and replaces the need to purchase pass insurance which can cost up to $60.

The coverage provides for a refund for an eligible injury, job loss or experience other personal events that prevent you from using your pass. It also provides a refund for certain resort closures, including for events like COVID-19, giving a refund for any portion of the season that is lost.