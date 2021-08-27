Vail announces opening dates; No reservations required, for now

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts on Thursday announced opening dates for its 34 North American resorts and also that reservation will not be required to access the mountains.

Vail’s season will kickoff in Colorado in October when officials hope to open Keystone weather permitting.

A few weeks later Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California will open on Friday, Nov 19. Kirkwood Mountain Resort is scheduled to open Dec. 3.

Heavenly Mountain Resort along with Northstar California will open for the season on Nov. 19. MIke Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune



“We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts,” said James O’Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts. “As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long.”

Rockies and West planned opening dates, which are subject to change:

October: Keystone (CO) – as early as possible, as weather and conditions permit

Nov. 12: Breckenridge (CO), Vail (CO)

Nov. 19: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City (UT)

Nov. 24: Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

Nov. 25: Whistler Blackcomb (Canada)

Dec. 3: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

East planned opening dates, which are subject to change:

Nov. 19: Afton Alps (MN), Hunter (NY), Mt. Snow (VT), Stowe (VT), Wildcat (NH)

Nov. 20: Okemo (VT)

Nov. 24: Mt. Sunapee (NH)

Dec. 3: Attitash (NH), Crotched (NH), Jack Frost (PA), Mt. Brighton (MI), Wilmot (WI)

Dec. 17: Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA)

Dec. 18: Alpine Valley (OH), Boston Mills and Brandywine (OH), Hidden Valley (MO), Mad River (OH), Paoli Peaks (IN), Snow Creek (MO)

Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19. Details of any necessary safety protocols will be communicated ahead of the season as the situation continues to evolve. At this time, Vail Resorts does not plan to have a mountain access reservation system.

