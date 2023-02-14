Vail EpicPromise grant funds Heavenly Adopt A Day sponsorship

Heavenly was the Adopt A Day sponsor Monday. Feb. 6, and a team from their The North Face store (from left) Timothy Acosta, Donice (Dede) Lehnhardt, Colleen Nicolich, Eric Belz (back row) Darcy Nealis joined the B&B volunteers at the dinner.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly team members from The North Face retail store in Heavenly Village joined the Bread & Broth volunteers to provide a hot and filling meal, bags of giveaway food, and a special treat to the diners at the Monday Meal on Feb. 6.

The North Face crew, consisting of Timothy Acosta, Eric Belz, Donice (Dede) Lehnhardt, Darcy Nealis, and Colleen Nicolich, arrived at St. Theresa Grace Hall with several boxes of The North Face gloves, hats, and other winter apparel which they gave out to the dinner guests during the evening meal service. Those receiving The North Face clothing items were very grateful for the warm, winter clothing.

Taking a break from the meal’s serving line, Dede shared her thoughts about her time at the evening meal.

“I came in happy to help but I feel like the warm smiles from all the people we met and served are leaving us with so much more!”

The wonderful thing about volunteering and helping others is the tremendous feeling of satisfaction and happiness that it brings not only to those on the receiving end but to those who are doing the giving.

Thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise Grant, every month, either Heavenly Mountain Resort or Kirkwood Mountain Resort sponsors an Adopt A Day of Nourishment. In addition to the Monday Meal sponsorships, the EpicPromise Grant also funds the purchase of dairy products (milk, eggs, and butter) and fresh fruit and vegetables included in the Monday Meal ‘giveaway’ bags. The third funding source from the Grant goes to the Bread & Broth 4 Kids’ Program to purchase kid-friendly food (including fruit) to fill school weekend bags distributed to Pre-K through 12 grade students attending the LTUSD.

Kudos to Vail, their local resorts, and the wonderful crew from The North Face for being such great supporters of Bread & Broth and all of our programs which help ease hunger in our community.

Submitted by Bread & Broth