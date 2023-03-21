Vail Resorts announces extended seasons at Lake Tahoe ski areas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the second snowiest season on record, Vail Resorts on Tuesday announced seasons will be extended at their Lake Tahoe resorts.

Heavenly will add three full weeks to its schedule, with a new closing date of Sunday, May 7.

Northstar California will add two additional weekends, Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23 and Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort will also add two additional weekends, staying open Friday through Sunday, May 5-7 and Friday through Sunday, May 12-14.

Northstar and Heavenly were originally scheduled to close for the season on Sunday, April 16, and Kirkwood on Sunday, April 30.

“We are incredibly excited to offer even more days of skiing and riding for our guests,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region. “With all the snow we have received this year, and bluebird days around the corner, we are primed for awesome spring skiing. We look forward to sharing it all with our guests, teams, and communities as we close out a truly wild, but rewarding, season.”

This news comes in addition to opening early for the 2022/23 winter season. Kirkwood opened three weeks earlier than planned, and both Heavenly and Northstar opened one week earlier than planned, all on Nov. 12.

Current snow totals at each resort are reaching historic totals. As of Tuesday, Northstar is at 616 inches, with a prior seasonal record of 701 inches. Heavenly is at 538 inches, with a prior seasonal record of 564 inches. Kirkwood is at 656 inches, with a prior seasonal record of 700 inches.

More details on what to expect operationally will come as the resorts get into the spring time frame, the company said in a news release. Epic Passes for this current winter 2022/23 are still valid and usable throughout these extension periods. Epic Passes for next winter 2023/24 are now on sale here .

Guests planning to visit at any point through the end of this season are encouraged to purchase their lift access in advance, as lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, in order to preserve the guest experience.