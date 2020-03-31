Vail Resorts CEO donates more than $2.5 million to mountain towns

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts’ CEO Rob Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, are donating $150,000 to the El Dorado Community Foundation. This is part of the couple’s initiatives to provide support for Vail Resorts employees and mountain towns where the company operates.

Katz will donate $1.5 million in immediate emergency relief grants to more than a dozen local organizations.

Katz is also donating $1 million to create a new fund within Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise Employee Foundation which will meet the increased need for assistance due to the impacts of COVID-19.

“I cannot recall another moment in my lifetime that has caused so much disruption to our lives – to our work, to our health and to our communities,” said Katz in a press release. “Throughout this incredibly challenging time, two of our absolute priorities have been, and will continue to be, the health and wellbeing of our employees and mountain communities. What makes our resorts so special is where they’re located and the passionate people who live there. As we navigate this situation, it’s essential we continue to support our employees and the vitality of our communities, providing partnership when it’s needed most.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The donation will be distributed through the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust which has donated over $10 million total to communities where Vail Resorts operates since 2016.