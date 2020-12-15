Vail Resorts donates more than $400K to Tahoe organizations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts CEO, Rob Katz announced more than $3.3 million in COVID-19 emergency relief and behavioral health grants in nine communities where the company operates, including South Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

These donations will support local nonprofits’ efforts to provide critical need services throughout the pandemic and improve access to and affordability of mental and behavioral health services.

“As mountain towns continue to contend with the impacts of COVID-19, there’s been an increase in mental health challenges amplified by limited access to care,” said Katz in a press release. “Through these emergency relief grants and our third-annual behavioral health grants, we’re committed to supporting the vitality of the communities where we operate. We appreciate each of our incredible non-profit partners providing local support when it’s needed most and building lasting programs for the health of our communities.”

The El Dorado Community Foundation received $45,000 to support Lake Tahoe Unified School District in the continued expansion of its mental and behavioral health services, particularly its role as the coordinating and referral hub for the South Lake Tahoe Behavioral Health Network.

“By addressing our community’s emotional and developmental needs through a comprehensive model built on collaboration and communication, we can lower the risk of developing long-term physical and mental health issues,” said Bill Roby, executive director of the El Dorado Community Foundation in the release. “The El Dorado Community Foundation is extremely grateful to Rob Katz and Elana Amsterdam for their commitment to this cause.”

The foundation also received $100,000 for its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation received $195,000 to support safety-net behavioral health programs in Tahoe Truckee and the continued convening of partners working to create a regional behavioral health system as well as $100,000 for their COVID-19 Relief Fund.

These COVID-19 emergency relief grants are in addition to the $2.5 million donated in March.