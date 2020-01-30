Vail Resorts awards grants to 76 nonprofit groups
GRANT RECIPIENTS
Achieve Tahoe
Adventure Risk Challenge
Aim High for High School
Alpine Unified School District
Alpine Watershed Group
American Youth Soccer Org
Arts for the Schools
Austin’s House
Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation
Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe
Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe
Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada
Bread and Broth
CASA El Dorado
Clean Tahoe Program
Crisis Intervention Services – Sierra Community House Support
Douglas County Backpack Buddies
Douglas County School District
Douglas County Recreation and Senior Center
Excellence in Education Foundation
Far West Nordic
Gateway Mountain Center
Girls on the Run Sierra
High Fives
Heavenly Valley Ski Foundation
Join Inc.
Juvenile Services of El Dorado County
Kids and Horses
Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dogs
Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation
Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department
Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition
Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation
Lake Tahoe Conservation Fund
Lake Tahoe Shining Stars
Lake Tahoe Unified School District
Leadership North Lake Tahoe-Truckee
League to Save Lake Tahoe
Live Violence Free
Marine Research and Education
MEFIYI
Minden Rotary
Mountain Area Preservation
Northstar Team Foundation
Rite of Passage
Sagehen Outdoor Education Program
Sierra Avalanche Center
Sierra Nevada Children’s Museum -Kidzone
Sierra State Parks Foundation
Sierra Watershed Education Partnership
SkiDuck
SOS
South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center
South Tahoe High Grad Night Task Force
Sugar Pine Foundation
Tahoe Arts Project
Tahoe Children’s Foundation
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless
Tahoe Food Hub
Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science
Tahoe Junior Freeride Series
Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue
Tahoe Rim Trail Association
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association
TNT Junior Cycle Development Team
Truckee Community Christmas
Truckee Donner Land Trust
Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District
Truckee River Watershed Council
Truckee Trails Foundation
Valhalla Tahoe
Warm Winters
Washoe County School District
Zephyr Cove Ski Club
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts EpicPromises recently announced recipients of the 2019-2020 community grants cycle.
Seventy-six local non-profit organizations received $2.8 million in grant support. The grants are aimed at supporting issues that matter most to the Lake Tahoe area.
“Since day one of SOS Outreach over 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else,” said Seth Ehrlich, Executive Director of SOS Outreach in a press release. “What’s truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal – helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home.”
The grant decisions are made locally by Tahoe employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local giving council.
Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment. Throughout the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million in support to more than 350 community non-profits throughout the upcoming year.