Vail Resorts awards grants to 76 nonprofit groups

GRANT RECIPIENTS Achieve Tahoe Adventure Risk Challenge Aim High for High School Alpine Unified School District Alpine Watershed Group American Youth Soccer Org Arts for the Schools Austin’s House Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada Bread and Broth CASA El Dorado Clean Tahoe Program Crisis Intervention Services – Sierra Community House Support Douglas County Backpack Buddies Douglas County School District Douglas County Recreation and Senior Center Excellence in Education Foundation Far West Nordic Gateway Mountain Center Girls on the Run Sierra High Fives Heavenly Valley Ski Foundation Join Inc. Juvenile Services of El Dorado County Kids and Horses Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dogs Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation Lake Tahoe Conservation Fund Lake Tahoe Shining Stars Lake Tahoe Unified School District Leadership North Lake Tahoe-Truckee League to Save Lake Tahoe Live Violence Free Marine Research and Education MEFIYI Minden Rotary Mountain Area Preservation Northstar Team Foundation Rite of Passage Sagehen Outdoor Education Program Sierra Avalanche Center Sierra Nevada Children’s Museum -Kidzone Sierra State Parks Foundation Sierra Watershed Education Partnership SkiDuck SOS South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center South Tahoe High Grad Night Task Force Sugar Pine Foundation Tahoe Arts Project Tahoe Children’s Foundation Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless Tahoe Food Hub Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation Tahoe Institute for Natural Science Tahoe Junior Freeride Series Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Tahoe Rim Trail Association Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association TNT Junior Cycle Development Team Truckee Community Christmas Truckee Donner Land Trust Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District Truckee River Watershed Council Truckee Trails Foundation Valhalla Tahoe Warm Winters Washoe County School District Zephyr Cove Ski Club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts EpicPromises recently announced recipients of the 2019-2020 community grants cycle.

Seventy-six local non-profit organizations received $2.8 million in grant support. The grants are aimed at supporting issues that matter most to the Lake Tahoe area.

“Since day one of SOS Outreach over 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else,” said Seth Ehrlich, Executive Director of SOS Outreach in a press release. “What’s truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal – helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home.”

The grant decisions are made locally by Tahoe employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local giving council.

Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment. Throughout the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million in support to more than 350 community non-profits throughout the upcoming year.