Vail Resorts awards grants to 76 nonprofit groups | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Vail Resorts awards grants to 76 nonprofit groups

News | January 30, 2020

Staff Report

GRANT RECIPIENTS

Achieve Tahoe

Adventure Risk Challenge

Aim High for High School

Alpine Unified School District

Alpine Watershed Group

American Youth Soccer Org

Arts for the Schools

Austin’s House

Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation

Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe

Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada

Bread and Broth

CASA El Dorado

Clean Tahoe Program

Crisis Intervention Services – Sierra Community House Support

Douglas County Backpack Buddies

Douglas County School District

Douglas County Recreation and Senior Center

Excellence in Education Foundation

Far West Nordic

Gateway Mountain Center

Girls on the Run Sierra

High Fives

Heavenly Valley Ski Foundation

Join Inc.

Juvenile Services of El Dorado County

Kids and Horses

Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dogs

Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation

Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department

Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation

Lake Tahoe Conservation Fund

Lake Tahoe Shining Stars

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

Leadership North Lake Tahoe-Truckee

League to Save Lake Tahoe

Live Violence Free

Marine Research and Education

MEFIYI

Minden Rotary

Mountain Area Preservation

Northstar Team Foundation

Rite of Passage

Sagehen Outdoor Education Program

Sierra Avalanche Center

Sierra Nevada Children’s Museum -Kidzone

Sierra State Parks Foundation

Sierra Watershed Education Partnership

SkiDuck

SOS

South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center

South Tahoe High Grad Night Task Force

Sugar Pine Foundation

Tahoe Arts Project

Tahoe Children’s Foundation

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

Tahoe Food Hub

Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

Tahoe Junior Freeride Series

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue

Tahoe Rim Trail Association

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association

TNT Junior Cycle Development Team

Truckee Community Christmas

Truckee Donner Land Trust

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District

Truckee River Watershed Council

Truckee Trails Foundation

Valhalla Tahoe

Warm Winters

Washoe County School District

Zephyr Cove Ski Club

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts EpicPromises recently announced recipients of the 2019-2020 community grants cycle.

Seventy-six local non-profit organizations received $2.8 million in grant support. The grants are aimed at supporting issues that matter most to the Lake Tahoe area.

“Since day one of SOS Outreach over 25 years ago, Vail Resorts EpicPromise has demonstrated a dedication to the community unlike anyone else,” said Seth Ehrlich, Executive Director of SOS Outreach in a press release. “What’s truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal – helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors. The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home.”

The grant decisions are made locally by Tahoe employees. These employees volunteer to serve on the local giving council.

Across North America, Vail Resorts EpicPromise community investment focuses on youth and the environment. Throughout the company, Vail Resorts will give $14 million in support to more than 350 community non-profits throughout the upcoming year.

Support Local Journalism

Your support means a better informed community. Donate today.

Business
See more