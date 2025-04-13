Vail Resorts supports Bread & Broth with EpicPromise Grant

Heavenly helpers at a Dec. 12 Bread & Broth meal included (from left) Katherine Alvord, Sara Snow, Stefan Watkins and Brian Bigley.

Bread & Broth was recently awarded a $16,000 cash donation from Vail’s EpicPromise grant

program to support three of the organization’s food outreach programs. Vail’s continue

partnership with B&B has greatly enhanced the quality and quantity of food that is provided to

all of our dinner guests and children participating in B&B 4 Kids’ programs.

A portion of the funds awarded will be used to support the B&B 4 Kids Weekend Food

Program, supplying single serving meals, healthy snacks, fruits and vegetable to children at all

LTUDS schools and five local childcare centers serving low-income families. Approximately

300 children are supported through this program weekly. As one teacher of a weekend bag

recipient shared, “This program has been such a blessing to our families in need. Thank you

for providing this service for our community!”

The grant will also provide funds to support the purchase of healthy, fresh produce and dairy

products through Bread & Broth’s “Green Goal” Initiative. B&B’s Monday Meal provides a

nutritious, full course meal to anyone walking through the doors of Grace Hall, St. Theresa

Catholic Church. At this hot meal service, guests also receive bags filled with donated bread

and desserts, canned foods, staples and meat. To increase the nutritional value of the food

taken home, Bread & Broth purchases fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and dairy products (eggs,

milk and butter) through the “Green Goal” Initiative. Vail’s support through the Epic Promise

grant provides for almost one month of these ‘Green Goal’ nutritious and fresh food items.

Finally, twelve Monday Meal “Adopt A Day of Nourishment” meals are sponsored by the

EpicPromise grant. Not only does the grant provide financial support for the dinners, but also

provides teams of volunteers from Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort

to assist with the set up, serving and clean up eﬀorts. As one volunteer from Kirkwood

commented, “Being a part of feeding a delicious meal to our community feels so wonderful.

It’s great to see folks leave with full bellies and more food for the week.”

Bread & Broth appreciates the generosity of the Kirkwood Mountain resort employees, the

Heavenly Valley Mountain Resort employees, and the financial support provided by the Epic

Promise Grant that allows us to help those in need in our South Lake Tahoe community