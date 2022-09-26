Vail Resorts supports Bread & Broth with meal sponsorships

Kirkwood Mountain Resort crew members (from left) Sonia Ramirez, Jimi Herbst, Daniel Deemer, Adam Ikemire, Mark Phillips, Cara Bourne support Bread & Broth on Sept .19.

Provided/Bread and Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail’s Epic Promise grant monies have been funding Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorships since 2011, the year that the Adopt A Day program was first implemented.

Since the Epic Promise Grant funds cover the cost of 12 Adopt A Days yearly, Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts crew members alternate monthly meal sponsorships. Since their initial participation, all of the AAD crews from the two Vail Resorts have been a delight to have helping with the weekly Monday Meals served at St. Theresa Church’s Grace Hall.

Heavenly Mountain Resort sponsored the Aug. 15 Monday Meal and Sonia Ramirez, Heavenly’s Food and Beverage Manager, joined the Bread & Broth volunteers to help with the dinner’s setup, serving, and cleanup. Sonia was an enthusiastic volunteer and her smile and generous spirit was just contagious.

“It was a great experience,” shared Sonia. “Everyone is super nice and I learned to introduce myself and ask how everyone was doing.”

On Sept. 19, it was Kirkwood Mountain Resort’s turn to host the Monday Meal Adopt A Day. Sonia Ramirez had enjoyed herself so much at the August meal, that she once again joined her fellow Vail crew members to volunteer at their AAD meal. It was a full crew from Kirkwood, and included Daniel Deemer, Base Operations Mgr; Cara Bourne, Skier Services; Jimi Herbst, IT specialist; Adam Ikemire, Patrol Director; and Mark Phillips, Facilities Mgmt. It was Daniel’s first-time volunteering at a Bread & Broth meal and shared that the experience “brings to light all of the challenges of living in a resort community.”

Vail Resorts Sonia Ramirez helps serve guests on Aug. 15.

Provided/Bread & Broth

Bread & Broth is very fortunate to be a recipient of the generosity of Vail’s Epic Promise Grant and to have the hardworking but fun-loving Vail team members join the Bread & Broth volunteers provide a hot, nutritious, full-course meal to food insecure members of our community. Accolades to Vail and their outstanding team members for their commitment to helping those in need.

Submitted by Bread & Broth