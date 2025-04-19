Vail’s Heavenly Mountain Resort helps feed community

Every other month Heavenly Mountain Resort hosts a Bread & Broth Adopt A Day of Nourishment funded by Vail’s annual EpicPromise Grant. The EpicPromise Grant provides funding to many local non-profits in the communities where Vail resorts are located. For over 14 years, Bread & Broth’s programs, which strive to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community, have been the beneficiary of the much-appreciated grant funds.

In addition to supporting the purchase of healthy, kid-friendly food for children from the ages of 18 months to 18 years of age for the B&B 4 Kids program, the Vail grant monies are also used to fund the Monday Meal dinner and the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables and dairy products that are given out to the Monday Meal dinner guests for meals later in the week.

Left to Right: Kayla Shoemaker, Katie Ficeto, Mallory Wolfe. Provided / Bread & Broth

For the month of April, Heavenly Mountain Resort was Vail’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsor (Kirkwood Mountain Resort alternates months with Heavenly Mountain Resort). On April 7, Heavenly Mountain Resort was represented by Kayla Shoemaker, Sr. Compliance Analyst; Katie Ficeto, Marketing Manager; and Mallory Wolfe, Marketing Assistant. The Heavenly AAD crew were excited to join the B&B volunteers, and in addition to working the serving line, the ladies helped with packing the food giveaway bags, drying dishes, and ending their evening helping with the meal’s takedown and cleanup.

Over 120 meals were served. “It was more than a serving experience,” said Mallory.

“It was epic to serve winter favorites (pork tenderloin steaks, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted vegetables, and a spinach salad) this Monday. It wasn’t just the flavors that were unforgettable, it was the spirit of giving that filled every plate.”

As the Heavenly Mountain Resort Adopt A Day of Nourishment crew was being recognized for their sponsorship of the meal, the three Heavenly AAD crew members smiled and waved back to the thankful and applauding dinner guests. It’s a great feeling to know that you have made a difference in someone’s life and how that experience has left a big impact on your life. Helping others is often more beneficial than one anticipates.

Thank you to Vail’s EpicPromise grant for enriching the lives of so many individual struggling in our community.